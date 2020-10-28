The great sleep

“I forgot what I did the day before / But it must have been miracles” sang Niagara’s Muriel Moreno in 1986 on When the Town Sleeps. Beautiful rhyme that summed up the ecstasy of nocturnal birds roaming the asphalt to quench their thirst for life, while others saw in this vast immensity only a sad extinction of fires. The city is still asleep, but this time we started on her anesthetic.

The night is an infinitely malleable plasticine. We mold it, we mold it, we turn it over, we spread it, we screwed it down, we mold it with our tongue, with our feet, with our bodies all of a sudden all elastic. There is infinity in the night. There is also oceanic. We dive there like in the sea, with the joy and the feeling of associating our skin with an external element. We also dive in as in love. With the need to be and to be reborn, to touch the end of the soul and be less alone, to scream two, three, four, full. To scream for the joy of being there.

Anything is possible at night. The shapes move, the silhouettes are blurred, the thoughts are said, the mouths open. At night we really meet. We see each other without seeing each other. We see ourselves differently, with the truth of the senses, with the tenfold desire, the desire to go to the end of infinity. At night we systematically forget that there is not so much end to infinity. It is believed that the day is no longer coming. We believe in it, we dive in it, we swim in it, we float in it, we bump into it.

At night, our bodies lose their purpose. We see them huge and moving. We feel them multiple and absent. We throw them into the crowd and take counters. We drown them under the stars, we twist them for concerts, in clubs, at parties, with the moon and cobblestones. At night, the rigidity of the day disappears. Finally, the margin replaces the page. Codes explode, landmarks jostle, mirages tumble. At night, meaning is lost, freedom overflows. We can do anything at night.

Some work at night and some don’t. Some enjoy and others toil. Often times, those who toil do so for others to enjoy. Sometimes with annoyance. Other times with luck. You have to serve glasses, serve plates, broadcast playlists, schedule concerts, unload trucks, reload them, clean tables, sweep floors, show movies, stage, recite lyrics, play music, to make people clap, take turns clapping. At night, another world falls into place. A world where you dress differently, where costumes fall, where latex comes out, where pomp has a right to be, where you can finally choose your mask. A clown mask, a mime mask.

The sidewalks should be photographed at night. Those who welcome those who work and those who enjoy. The ones and the ones doing both at the same time. The sticky, filthy sidewalks that we almost kiss that we love at night. During the day it is very blinding, you would think you are blinded by a hypocritical brightness. During the day it is better to close your eyes. And open them at night. Or close them. We always have the tongues and the feet, the elastic body, to discover everything.

At night it is a world of its own. A world that troubles, that terrifies, that repels some who have not understood, some who disturb the loss of reference marks, some who are offended. At night it screams, screams, cries, stamps its feet, gets excited. Night is a boisterous kid trying to break records on skipping rope. Sometimes she triumphs over it. It doesn’t matter, she always gets up at night. With scrapes, bites, drool and traces of make-up.

Faced with the global pandemic, the night has been lost, the metro-work-sleep comparison has won. Crushing with all its weight of too bright a day, too flashy those who work at night, those who only live at night. Engaged in our costumes, blinded by the bright light, forced to rest, walled in solitude, here we are at the turbine to ensure the stability of a partial economy that many don’t even see the benefits of. fruit. What utopia do we have without the night? What evacuation will deliver us from our ailments? How can you quench your thirst for life without the night? How do we say what we are?