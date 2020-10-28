Realme in Brazil? Buds Q headphones are approved by Anatel

Rumors of Realme entering the market have grown stronger in recent days. A few weeks ago we saw that the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro phones were approved by Anatel, indicating the possibility of smartphones launching on Brazilian soil.

Today, another product from the Chinese manufacturer has passed through the certification body in Brazil: the Realme Buds Q helmet. Launched in mid-May for the Chinese market, clothing has grown in India and set sales records. in the country.

Realme Buds Q is IPX4 certified which indicates that it is not highly recommended for use in the rain or even during very intense exercise which can cause more sweat and damage the portable device. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, 119ms latency, and 10mm 10mm drivers, and its case supports 30W fast charging.

A strong point for him is linked to its autonomy: according to the Chinese manufacturer, the laptop can be used for up to 20 hours if it is added to the battery of the buds plus that of the charging case.

The application for approval to the National Telecommunications Agency was made on behalf of the company “New Paths Representação Comercial”, located in São Paulo and presents the product model RMA216, which can be marketed under the name Realme Buds Q.

The certification attachments also provide other details about the accessories, like its battery capacity of 400mAh, for example.

So far, there is no other information about the product launch in Brazil, as well as its official price. But it’s worth remembering that in India it’s traded for ₹ 1,499 – something around R $ 116 in direct conversion.

Meanwhile, Oppo – a Chinese company belonging to the same group as Realme – has announced its arrival in some Latin American countries and Mexico, but with no indication of its arrival in Brazil.