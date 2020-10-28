Curfew: Power versus Power, Jean-Marc Lalanne’s editorial

“I think we need very clear and very simple rules, but these rules have to be the same for everyone. Curfew is from 9pm. Everyone has to be home by 9:00 PM. With the very specific exceptions I mentioned yesterday. (…) I am sure that everyone will adapt, including the world of culture, whose difficulties I know. But to understand and accept the rules, they must be the same for everyone. (…) I am sure this industry will also adapt to these rules of the game, but again, the rules must be the same for everyone. “

Twenty-four hours after the announcement of a traffic ban between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., a measure that Emmanuel Macron had semantically passed despite the term’s heavy obligations, such as a curfew, Jean Castex dismissed the request for exemption from entertainment professionals with these penalties.

We will ignore the use of “rules of the game”, to say the least, when the game in question questions the survival of a significant part of an entire economic sector. But it is mainly the claimed issue of the readability of the message that is at issue. Because the decision is incomprehensible to much of the affected sector and to those who are committed to its survival.

Is the regulation of a reservation to the law allowing a return home after 9 pm on presentation of a show ticket really a factor of disorder threatening the proper functioning of this “curfew”? ”? Is the meeting of an audience in a performance hall with a meter never exceeding 60% of its capacity really a greater danger to health than the continuation of public transport in a relatively unregulated manner? On the contrary, the “rules of the game” that were enunciated with unstoppable rigor seem rather incoherent and arbitrary.

Undoubtedly, there is a symbolic component to this decision, a way of favoring the imaginary associated with work over that of pleasure and entertainment.

“A crazy injustice”, as director Jean-Christophe Meurisse summarizes it on our site. Introducing a “curfew” at 11 pm as in Germany instead of 9 pm would preserve the revenues of companies that do most of the activity in the evening. The strategic decision not to attack the activity of certain economic sectors to the detriment of others unambiguously identifies the sacrificed sectors as subordinate sectors.