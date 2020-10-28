Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition announced in India with Snapdragon 460 and affordable price

A few hours after the leak of its existence on Geekbench 5, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition has just been officially announced in India. The device retains almost all of the specifications of the traditional Realme C15, which hit the market in July, but as the name suggests, it replaces the traditional model’s MediaTek Helio G35 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460.

Samsung October 13

Releases 13 oct.

With changes only on your chip, we keep the rest of the settings, with the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition equipped with a 6.5 “IPS HD + 20: 9 LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels, 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB or 64 GB of storage with MicroSD card support, 8MP front camera housed in a notch, set of four rear lenses with 13MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP black and white and 2MP “retro “, 6000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge via microUSB connection, digital player on the back and Android 10.





Interestingly, despite the change of the chip, which should offer slightly better performance, the price remains the same as the traditional version. In the variant with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, 9,999 rupees are charged, or about 774 reais in direct conversion. Meanwhile, the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage costs 10,999 rupees, or 852 reais, also without tax.

However, promotional prices will apply in the early days of the sale, with the base model priced at Rs 9,499 (~ R $ 735) and the more robust variant costing R $ 10,499 (~ R $ 813). The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition arrives in stores tomorrow, available on the official Realme website, on Flipkart, and in physical stores across India.

Technical specifications

6.5 “IPS HD + (1600 x 720) LCD display with drop format notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor at 1.8 GHz Adreno 610 GPU 3 or 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM 32 or 64 GB of storage (expandable via MicroSD ) Quad rear camera: 13 + 8 + 2 + 2MP (main, wide-angle lens f / 2.2 +, f / 2.25 + black and white, f / 2.4 + “retro”, f / 2.4) Front camera 8MP, f / 2.0 Dual SIM connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 b / g / n, GPS / Glonass / Beidou, 6000mAh micro USB battery with support for 18W fast charging via Android 10 micro USB operating system Dimensions: 164, 4 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm Weight: 209 g The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified when it arrives Realme C15 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. warned upon arrival.