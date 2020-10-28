Osnabrück remains unbeaten against Darmstadt | Free press

Osnabrück (dpa) – VfL Osnabrück remains undefeated in the 2nd Bundesliga. Lower Saxony fought 1-1 (0: 1) in the catch-up match against SV Darmstadt 98 on Wednesday night.

Victor Pálsson gave the guests the lead in the 31st minute. After the break, however, the hosts increased and passed by Luc Ihorst (78th), who came at half-time, to the deserved equalizer. For VfL it was the fourth draw of the fifth game.

The match was scheduled to take place on October 18. Because after two corona positives, however, a large part of Osnabrück’s squad had to go into home quarantine, the German Football League postponed the match at the request of VfL.