What if inclusive writing had its own font?

Tristan Bartolini, a student from Geneva, won the Red Cross Art Humanity Prize 2020 on October 15 for his project “L’inclusif-ve”, an epic font.

What if the masculine no longer wins over the feminine? Tristan Bartolini, a student at HEAD (Geneva University of Art and Design), has designed an alphabet for his diploma project that can express the full spectrum of the genre. “A theme at the service of a cause, in accordance with my obligations and beliefs,” he explains in La Tribune de Geneva.

To indicate inclusivity graphically, the artist has developed new typographic signs that combine both male and female endings. Lines and ligatures to open gender-linked words in our language to new perspectives. Here the “e” and “a” of “the” and “the” are intertwined to form one, as are the “p” and “m” of “father” and “mother”.

For those who would see an insult to spelling, the idea is not new. Our alphabet already uses welded digraphs, the famous “e” in the “o”. “Nothing is lost, nothing is created, everything is transformed,” said Lavoisier.

Leave the center

In all, Tristan Bartolini invented more than 40 gender-neutral fonts. No more dash or center to indicate inclusivity, but unique graphemes. “I would like this project to be just the beginning. This drawing system can be adapted to other fonts. Hence, it would be good for typographers to integrate my signs into their own creations. I just made a means of communication. Others could use it to send a message, ”the typographer told the Swiss daily.

Tristan Bartolini received the Art Humanity Prize 2020 for “L’inclusif-ve”. This award, conceived in 2015 by the Geneva Red Cross, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the HEAD, has rewards for six editions of projects that promote humanitarian combining engagement and artistic impulses.

