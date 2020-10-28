Darling! Nokia Phone Most Trusted Android According to Counterpoint Research

For the second year in a row, Nokia is leading the survey on the confidence index for Android smartphones. Research conducted by Counterpoint Research examines the quality of mobile devices in four dimensions: software, security updates, build quality, and products recommended for business.

Each metric includes a series of criteria measured in a comparison between major Android smartphone brands, and in the 2019s and 2020s HMD, owner of the Nokia brand, leads OEMs. The coronavirus pandemic scenario was a variant considered in the research, as the need for smartphone security is considered even more fundamental.

The Android scenario is increasingly competitive, with manufacturers looking for points to differentiate themselves from each other, whether on cameras, display, or additional features. However, software updates are also an important part of determining a model choice, as a regularly updated phone ensures that potential vulnerabilities are under control, as well as new features as they become available.

According to Counterpoint’s global content manager, Ritesh Bendre, 10 manufacturers don’t have a clear strategy for notifying users if their devices are eligible for software and security updates. He believes this problem will become more and more prominent as consumers stay with their cellphones longer and in that regard Nokia and OnePlus have done a good job.





But it’s not just in software that Nokia phones have performed well. Build quality is one of the factors analyzed, and Counterpoint highlights the amount of testing the Finnish model undergoes to maintain its durability, and these tests include product sturdiness, measurement of strength, drop and of impact, fatigue, wear and scratches, thermal, moisture and liquid testing tests and others.

The combination of durability and updating of the software means assuming that it will stay intact and updated for a long time, which is considered important when cell phone replacement cycles are longer, almost 30 month.