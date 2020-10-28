Leïla Slimani leaves social networks, “where hatred spreads without a filter”

Writer Leïla Slimani, June 11, 2018 (Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Society

21-10-20 17:00

The writer, winner of the Goncourt Prize in 2016 for her novel Sweet Song, announced that she would be leaving social networks “where it is the reign of impunity and demagoguery”.

In her last Facebook and Instagram post on Tuesday, October 20, writer Leïla Slimani announced that she would be leaving social networks. “Today I decided to stop using social networks for good […] I no longer want to support networks where hatred spreads without a filter, where there is no surveillance, where it is the reign of impunity and demagoguery. And where their founders, in their Silicon Valley offices, are not accountable, ”she wrote.

“I can’t pretend I won’t miss my friends, their funny, literary, poetic messages touched me and made me laugh […] But as long as these networks are an arena where fanatics, haters, racists twist the concept of free speech in their favor, it will be without me. Tonight I will disconnect forever, time to say goodbye and thank you, ”concludes the recipient of the 2016 Goncourt Prize, illustrating her post with the cover of Jean D’Ormesson’s book, Au revoir et merci. All accompanied by the hashtags #nonalahaineenligne, #nouspouvonsagir and #ceserasansmoi.

A decision that comes after the murder of Samuel Paty

This decision comes shortly after the murder of Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamist terrorist in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday, October 16 for displaying caricatures of Mohammed to his students. The current research tends to emphasize the importance of social networks: several videos implying professor’s history and geography have been widely relayed on the networks.

Minister of the Interior Marlène Schiappa will receive the bosses of the French subsidiaries Facebook, Twitter and Google next Tuesday.

