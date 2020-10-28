Play Store Promotion: 73 Free or Discounted Android Apps and Games

This Wednesday (28), a series of new promotions have invaded the Play Store, with applications, games and personalization elements for users of mobile phones with the Android operating system.

After 123 free or discounted apps earlier this week, there are now 73 additional alternatives that can be purchased for free or with reduced original value. To take advantage of it, all you need to do is make a symbolic purchase in the platform’s official store.

The steps to get the offers are the same as usual. The user must enter the file for each application and add it to their account. That way, you’ll be able to get the lifetime license on your connection – and be able to access it on any device.

The titles have different promotion validity periods. This means that the price can revert to what is normally charged by publishers at any time. Check out the full list below: