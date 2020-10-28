the new announcements “so that our culture does not end”

On October 22, the government took new measures to stop the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic. Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot jointly provided new information for the sector.

While Jean Castex announced the extension of the curfew to 38 departments for six weeks from Friday midnight on October 22, what culture is the government planning? After all, the performing arts and film sector will be completely affected by the extinguishing of fires from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. That is why Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot intervened in this worrying aspect.

“85 million euros support for the performing arts”

“To prevent the sector from collapsing, the government has decided to take additional specific measures: 85 million euros in support for the performing arts,” she announced.

Aware that the curfew will have “serious consequences” and that the structures are at risk of “not meeting their audiences,” she stated that the government’s goal is “to protect the programs and theaters, in which play. possible, even at extremely small meters ”.

The live music show and the cinema

The details cover two sectors: live musical entertainment and cinema. In the music world, “the safeguard and compensation funds will be allocated an additional EUR 55 million, of which EUR 3 million will be for authors”. It will also be proposed to Parliament to extend the show tax exemption in the first half of 2021 to relieve the burden on structures. For theater and writers, 20 million euros will support the private and subsidized sector in this difficult ordeal.

With regard to film, let us first recall that on October 16, Jean Castex ruled out the idea of ​​an exception to the curfew for the cultural environment. Roselyne Bachelot, however, underlined that without the two evening sessions, half of the turnover of the rooms increases. She argues that film releases should be maintained. To support this, four technical measures have been announced, worth EUR 30 million: a price surcharge on each ticket purchased at an issue price charged by the state; an enhanced bonus for automatic support generated by distributors; a doubling of the normal size of automatic support for producers; and a supplemented compensation fund for farmers’ losses.

In this way, the minister wants to guarantee that “our culture does not stop”.

