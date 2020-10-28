PS5: Sony offers a renewed PlayStation app with PS Store integration and more

The month of October was marked by preparations for the arrival of the new generation of consoles, with a great deal of information being broadcast almost every day. On the PlayStation side, some of the highlights include the first unboxing of the device, the announcement of the first PS5 game to be offered through PlayStation Plus, as well as more details on the PS Plus collection.

Another point to note, the launch of the new PlayStation Store for the Web, redesigned for the new generation, offering only PS4 and PS5 games for example. When the new store debuted, Sony announced that smartphones would also receive the news soon, with a greatly improved experience and similar use of the site.

For the Japanese giant surprised to announce today a renewed version of its PlayStation App, which has just become smarter, bringing greater integration to consoles. In addition to an interface that showcases elements of the PlayStation 5, the new app now benefits from integration with the PlayStation Store, in addition to bringing messages back to the main app.

Sony appears to want to unify the mobile experience with the update, while still allowing voice conversations and group groups to be conducted on the mobile phone. It will also be possible to easily access the PS5, start games remotely and manage storage when there is no more space when downloading a game.

Finally, the Explore tab will feature official developer news and PS blog news, similar to the console. The new PlayStation app will be available for Android 6.0 or later and iOS 12.2 or later today, so the update may take some time to reach all users.

