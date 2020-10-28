The most beautiful “Unes” inspired by Donald Trump

(collage of the front pages of The New Yorker, Der Spiegel and Rolling Stone)

Since 2016, the international press has taken the figure of the US President and created legendary covers to depict the disaster caused by his election. Back to these “Unes” of anthologies.

On October 22, the famous Time magazine changed its logo for the first time in its history to encourage American voters to vote in the presidential election on November 3. This unusual gesture for a magazine sounds like the epilogue of four tumultuous years, in which Comet Donald Trump inspired the international press with incredible covers, at the height of the character. Chronological return to these “Unes” that will mark history.

2016

August 2016: Time, “Meltdown”

October 2016: Time, “Total Meltdown”

October 2016: New York Magazine, “Loser”

September – October 2016: Adbusters, “Cool Fascismo”

November 2016: release, “Trumpocalypse”

2017

February 2017: Time, “Nothing to see here”

February 2017: The New Yorker

This was accepted on the editorial show of the Society of Illustrators.

Thanks to the judges, as well as to Françoise Mouly and The New Yorker for agreeing to publish it in the first place.

– John W. Tomac (@johnwtomac) November 22, 2017

February 2017: Les Inrockuptibles, “Trump’s Fury”

February 2017: Der Spiegel, “America First”

March 2017: Rolling Stone, “The Destroyer”

June 2017: Der Spiegel, “America first, Earth last”

August 2017: The New Yorker, “Blowhard”

August 2017: The Economist

August 2017: Stern, “Sein Kampf”

August 2017: Der Spiegel, “The true face of Donald Trump”

November 2017: Der Spiegel, one year later

2018

January 2018: Der Spiegel

January 2018: Time, “Year One”

May 2018: Der Spiegel, “Goodbye, Europe”

The new cover of Der Spiegel, one of the most respected publications in Germany. This is how our friends in Europe see Trump’s America. This is important. When America First actually means America Alone, the United States is considerably weaker. pic.twitter.com/kRWYvxdQ81

– Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 11, 2018

2020

January 2020: Les Inrockuptibles, “How to stop it?”

August 2020: Time, “The Plague Election”

October 2020: time

