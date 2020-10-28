Update Apple clips and gain HDR recording compatibility on iPhone 12

After the presentation of the iPhone 12 and all the controversies associated with it, the time has come to start seeing applications that adapt to the news offered on new Apple devices and one of the most recent to receive updates in this regard is Apple Clips video editing app.

Launched about 3 years ago, the app has officially made available what the manufacturer classifies as “the biggest update ever” for the title, ensuring new features for customers who own or will own the latest. Apple devices.

According to Susan Prescott, vice president of product marketing for Apple applications, today’s update brings a streamlined interface with support for horizontal and vertical video, as well as HDR video capture.

“Since its launch, Clips has grown into one of the most popular iOS video maker apps, and millions of projects are completed every day with it. Today’s update, with a streamlined interface, vertical and horizontal video load, capture HDR video using the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and fun new effects will help users create video clips with more personality and sophistication than ever before. “

Another novelty that we see in Apple Clips 3.0 is the ability to work in multiple proportions, which allows the user to create content that will be consumed on YouTube or in stories in apps like Snapchat, Instagram and Moreover. The interface for iPhones is renewed to show more videos and maintain easy control, as well as the HDR recording offer for the iPhone 12 family.

Those interested in installing the new version can now download it through the App Store, using the map below.