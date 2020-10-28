What relationship does Donald Trump have with culture?

[La Culture contre Trump 1/4] Until November 3, 2020, “Les Inrocktuptibles” tells four years of Trumpian rage over the world of culture and ideas. From 2016 to 2017, the 45th President’s mandate resonates between surprise, procrastination and “America First”.

November 8, 2016. Nobody can believe it, among the fifteen guests of this “election night”. With our three-hour delay on the East Coast, here in Los Angeles, it’s still very early when the results come in. Wonder soon gives way to worry. “What are we going to be?” our host asks. Director of Grease and Le Lagon Bleu in particular, Randal Kleiser was one of the first to claim his homosexuality, a taboo in Hollywood until recently. Almost all of her guests work in The Industry tonight. Members of the LGBT + community, some married, others parents of adopted children, wonder if their rights are being threatened by their new president. The election of the populist billionaire took the cultural world by surprise, as did the rest of the country. With a few exceptions, no artist had spoken out for him. So it’s a hangover in Hollywood and elsewhere. Some celebrities are touched on Twitter, Katie Perry says she is “in tears”, Madonna says “the fight has only just begun”, and that’s it. We are waiting to see what will happen after the transition months, and Barack Obama will remain in charge of the country until the end of the year.

On January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, a dozen museums and theaters across the country remain closed. Others, such as the MOCA or the Whitney Museum, offer free entry for the day. For example, they responded to the call to strike, an ‘art strike’ launched a few days earlier by a collective of curators, critics and artists, including Cindy Sherman, Richard Serra, Thomas Hirschhorn. “The art strike is a strategy to fight against the normalization of Trumpism, their petition explains, this mixture of white supremacy, misogyny, xenophobia and oligarchic rules.” On Broadway, Vice President Mike Pence is also approached by the group from the musical “Hamilton” at the end of the show, when everyone is still seated. And during the Golden Globes ceremony, Meryl Streep, without ever naming him, denounces the new president. These actions are amazing and sometimes go wrong, even on the left.

