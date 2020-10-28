AMD announces its Radeon RX 6800, 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD just announced its new line of gaming graphics cards, the Radeon RX 6000 series. Using the RDNA 2 architecture, this family creates three cards, the Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT, and a shop window, the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

The announcement was made at an online conference. The RDNA 2 graphics architecture offers twice the performance and up to 54% better performance per watt compared to first generation RDNA graphics cards.

The range consists of three models with the Radeon RX 6800, the Radeon RX 6800 XT and a new flagship, the Radeon RX 6900 XT. The cards are based on a classic design with a maximum length of 267 mm and have 6 + 2-pin PCIe connectors. AMD mentions the use of a 650/750W power supply.

Everyone benefits from a GPU with the RDNA 2 graphics architecture. When AMD talks about twice the performance in a selection of games, it’s a comparison between the Radeon RX 6900 XT and the current one. Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Radeon RX 6000 series and RDNA 2.

The RDNA 2 architecture promises advances in the energy saving of computing units. On this subject, AMD specifies

“The energy efficiency improved by up to 30% per cycle and per computing unit, as well as through a design that enables 30% higher boost frequencies with the same energy envelope. The new AMD Infinity Cache technology offers up to 2.4 times more bandwidth per watt than designs based on the RDNA architecture in GDDR6. “”

All of these solutions support the PCIe 4.0 interface and are equipped with 16 GB GDDR6. Infinity Cache is a state-of-the-art data cache with 128MB on-die cache to reduce latency and energy consumption.

Smart Access storage will only be available on platforms equipped with a Ryzen 5000 processor, an AMD B550 and X570 motherboard, and a Radeon RX 6000. It enables better access to the graphics memory. to speed up processing. With a Radeon RX 6800 XT with Forza Horizon 4 in 4K, the performance would be increased by 13%

The support of the DirectX 12 Ultimate API offers a mixture of ray tracing, computing and rasterization effects (DirectX ray tracing (DXR), variable rate shading).

In terms of DXR, AMD explains

“By adding a powerful fixed-function ray acceleration engine to each processing unit, AMD RDNA 2 graphics cards are optimized to deliver real-time realism for lighting, shadows and reflections with DXR. Coupled with AMD FidelityFX, which enables hybrid rendering, developers can combine raster and ray tracing effects to achieve the perfect balance between image quality and performance. “

Note that FidelityFX is a kind of open source toolkit for game developers. It offers a whole arsenal of light, shadow and reflection effects. VRS (Variable Rate Shading), in turn, aims to dynamically reduce the rate of shading for different parts of an image when these do not require a high level of detail in order to achieve superior performance with no noticeable change in quality. final picture.

AMD is also announcing support for DirectStorage to do this

“Reduced load times enable high-quality textures by removing API bottlenecks while reducing the role of the CPU.” “”

After all, the Radeon Anti-Lag technology is supposed to shorten the response time between input and display. This breakthrough is aimed at gamers and especially at so-called competitive games.

Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT

ModelComputing unitGDDR6Clock frequencies (MHz) Boost frequency (MHz) Memory interface Infinity Cache Radeon RX 6900 XT8016 GB2015Up to 2250256 bit128 MBRadeon RX 6800 XT7216 GB2015Up to 2250256 bit128 MBRadeon RX 68006 016 bit 2105156

The release of the Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon 6800 XT is scheduled for November 18, 2020 at suggested retail prices of $ 579 and $ 649, respectively. The Radeon RX 6900 XT is expected on December 8th at a retail price of $ 999.