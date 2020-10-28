Jeff Bezos would be interested in buying CNN; close sources deny

Amazon founder and richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, is said to be interested in buying North American news channel CNN. At least that’s what the FOX Business website sources report.

Speculation indicated that AT&T wanted to divest some assets after the purchase of Time Warner. Upon learning of the operator’s intention, Bezos reportedly expressed interest in making an offer for the group’s news broadcaster.

Sources deny

The Broadband TV News website published another report that belies the initial information. According to the article, “sources close to” the businessman even denied that he would think about the new acquisition in the news media.

While the original post did not indicate which of the informants guaranteed Bezos founder’s interest in CNN, AT&T also did not confirm that it has put the station up for sale.

It wouldn’t be new

If you did decide to buy the news channel, it wouldn’t be the billionaire’s first assault on the journalistic segment. In October 2013, Jeff Bezos – through his company Nash Holdings – bought the Washington Post newspaper from Graham Holdings for $ 250 million.

Remember, the founder of Amazon is listed at the top of the list as one of the world’s first possible trillionaires. In August of this year, he became the first person to have a fortune of $ 200 billion.

So do you think the founder of Amazon is really going to take an offensive to buy news broadcaster AT&T? Leave your opinion in the comments below.