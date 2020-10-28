Gloria Steinem: “We have a leader who has not been chosen by the people”

At 86, this activist and journalist is one of the greatest feminist voices in the world. Gloria Steinem traces her struggle in a book of quotes just translated in France. Interview with a woman fighting racism and sexism, fierce opponent of Donald Trump.

A traveling fighter. This is how Gloria Steinem describes herself: icon, rock star – let’s not fear words – and American feminist. Journalist, activist, speaker, author, she co-founded Ms. magazine and several US organizations promoting gender equality. At the age of 86, the person who has always seen travel as an absolute necessity in the fight for women’s rights continues to roam America. From her fight for abortion to her fight for equality, including her undercover investigation into the Playboy Club of New York’s bunnies, a biopic, The Glorias (by Julie Taymor, starring Alicia Vikander, Julianne Moore and Janelle Monáe) has even just hit instructed him.

Gloria Steinem also has a fondness for words and slogans. Those who reassure, amuse, inspire and whom she calls the “poetry of everyday life”. As a fierce opponent of Donald Trump and a seasoned activist, there is no doubt that the title of her new book is something provocative: the truth will set you free, but first it will make you angry – reflections on love, life, rebellion. She describes her life and career there through a whole collection of quotes that she has collected during her travels or from her friends (Audre Lorde, Maya Angelou, Alice Walker, Flo Kennedy, bell hooks…). A compilation with the melodies of mantras that give only one desire: making the revolution.

Health crisis requires her not to be able to travel to France, but gave us a long interview about Zoom from California, with a friend. It is surrounded by a small wooden desk, a painting with a sea view and chandelier lamps. Us, a fridge, a cookbook and a pile of bills.

A protester holds up a sign bearing the likeness of Steinem and his fellow combatant, attorney Dorothy Pitman Hughes, at a George Floyd memorial meeting in New York, May 2020 © Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

You embody a feminism on the ground, combative and determined. How do you learn these lessons, what has given you so much strength all these years?

Gloria Steinem – I think my strength really comes from my travels and my listening skills. As I spend most of my time on the road meeting great women, I realized how feminism is a universal, sensitive and funny struggle. Most of the formulas and quotes that I use as mantras actually come from these journeys.

“In 2016 Donald Trump lost the presidential election by nearly two million votes”

The title of your new book is The Truth Will Set You Free, but first it will infuriate you: How does this resonate with the present?

I don’t know how this is translated into French, but in English the phrase is “will piss you off”. Which can be translated as “make angry”, but with a much funnier and more familiar connotation perhaps … This sentence seems very eloquent to me given what is happening in the United States right now. We have a leader who has not been elected by the people and who does not really enjoy popular support. In a sense, realizing this truth releases the pressure or command to respect and honor this man. But of course it also makes us furious because it proves how much the existing system needs to be changed!

Would you think another way of voting is possible?

Yes, because the electoral college that grants a certain number of votes to each state and somehow ignores the popular vote can be eliminated. In 2016, Donald Trump lost the presidential election to Hillary Clinton by nearly two million votes. He won exclusively thanks to the electoral college, a voting system enshrined in the constitution by the slave states when this country was founded. The final verdict did not represent the votes of the citizens. Since the 1940s, opinion polls have shown that Americans are in fact in favor of abolishing this electoral college.

Arrest of the activist during an anti-apartheid protest outside the South African embassy in Washington, 1984 © Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

What event made you want to actively campaign?

What made me want to become an ardent activist is mainly my meeting with other activists. Growing up, I was struck by the profound racial injustice that plagues my country. Then there was my entry into the working world, where I became all the more aware of the injustice associated with my gender. When I started, it was unthinkable that a female journalist could write about politics. I could only rebel because of these inequalities, and the only solution was to act collectively against them.

