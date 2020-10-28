US Elections: Nothing Is Decided, Jacky Goldberg’s editorial

Voting zone at Madison Square Garden on the first day of early voting, in New York City on Oct. 24, 2020 © Bryan R. Smith / AFP

News

26/10/20 13:17 pm

The United States is at a crossroads again, and the world with them. In less than a week, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Bernie Sanders says the presidential election will be “the most important in modern American history.”

In less than a week, we may know who, Donald Trump or Joe Biden, will occupy the Oval Office on January 20, 2021, the date the mandate begins after the traditional transition period. Perhaps, but not necessarily: With the exceptional influx of postal votes, the risks of fraud and the plethora of legal challenges that an archaic electoral law predicts, it’s possible it will take days, even days. weeks, even two and a half months, to find out the name of the next president of the United States.

This article is for subscribers only

You have 86% of this article to read