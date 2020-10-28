How “Trump Culture” Invaded America

[La Culture contre Trump 2/4] Until November 3, 2020, Les Inrockuptibles recounts four years of Trumpian fury in the world of culture and ideas. In this episode we analyze the spread of the “Trump culture”.

The first time you use Google Art + Trump is the Amazon link to his 1987 bestseller The Art the Deal. Na, in disarray, portraits, ironic or not, but always kitsch, and a fascinating article from the New York Times about the manifold emptiness of art produced in response to Trump, the one who tries to infer the effects of his aesthetic, often in vain. Of course, this is only a Google search, but it is indicative of the fact that for the businessman and former reality TV star, art doesn’t exist outside of rococo gilding and some fake Renoir, and most importantly, that he’s merging with the corporate world. Signing a good contract is an art to him, and it’s all that matters.

Trump, child of Warhol and celebrity culture?

An anecdote that Andy Warhol tells in his diary perfectly underlines this idea. In 1981, after paying him to visit his factory, the promoter ordered portraits of his barely-built Trump Tower from the artist to hang in his lobby. Warhol despises him from the start, but accepts the order, by the smell of lured dollars … Sadly, Trump hates these eight black, white and silver screen prints, dismayed that “the colors don’t match reality”, and refuses to Pay. Not sure if the deal was that good in this case, considering the current side of the pop artist, but so does business …

Ironically, the same Warhol could be considered by his friend Bob Colacello, former editor of Interview Magazine, as “the inventor of Donald Trump” as well as “that of Kim Kardashian,” as the writer said in an interview with Radio Nova. . Trump is of course, culturally, the child of the Warholian celebrity’s quarters, but completely stripped of his undermining and modernist reach. The bling monster turned against the company that spawned it, like Patrick Bateman of American Psycho, who always kept a copy of The Art of the Deal on his coffee table and liked to scrutinize Trump. Tower, “tall, proud and sparkling,” before the victims are removed. “Trump is Bateman’s obsession, the father he never had, the man he wants to be,” Bret Easton Ellis wrote in White in 2019. Maybe that way I was prepared for the country to elect him president; I already knew how many people loved him, and I still know it. “

We must never forget that before seeing his star regularly destroyed on Hollywood Boulevard, especially by guys disguised as Hulk, Donald Trump was an absolute foil to most Hollywood personalities, one of them. In addition to his TV reality show, The Apprentice, he did indeed multiply cameos in series and movies, as we had shown in the first episode of this series, until his anti-Obama ‘birther’ turn in 2008.From that point, Trump was no longer cool and addressed a completely different audience (see below).

Rare and obsolete support from the artistic world

Unlike Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, or even the unpopular George W. Bush (whose war on terror has positively inspired a handful of fictions, such as 24 Hours Flat), Trump didn’t actually create an artistic membership. Plastic surgeons mock or ignore him – with the exception of kitschy Jon McNaughton – writers hate him, and musicians, as we’ve seen, often refuse to let him use their pieces for his meetings. He can still benefit from the backing of some past glory: punk or hard rock (John Lydon of the Sex Pistols, Gene Simmons of Kiss, or the unmistakable pro-gun guitarist Ted Nugent); land (Loretta Lynn, Kid Rock, Trace Adkin); hip-hop (50 cents for dark tax stories and the ever-revolting Azealia Banks). Note, however, that there is a micro subgenre in honor of “Agent Orange”: the trumpwave, a fascinating derivative of the vaporwave. That does little for the fans of the president to eat.

>> To read also: Donald Trump would he become the president of the punks?

Find all episodes of our “Culture against Trump” series:

>> Episode 1: What relationship does Donald Trump have with culture?

>> Episode 3: How American Artists Mobilize Against Donald Trump

This article is for subscribers only

You still have 73% of this article to read