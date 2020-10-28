Which reveals the inscrutable poverty of Donald Trump’s lexicon

Donald Trump uses a very limited but formidably effective vocabulary. The semiologist Cécile Alduy deciphers her mental universe in the light of her favorite words. Or how the US president uses language to draw a Manichean world, fail to understand its complexity and hinder democratic debate.

If there is one thing that characterizes Donald Trump, it is his passion for expressiveness. On Twitter, he gets compulsively drunk when he confirms his own judgments; orally he rejects caricatures, insults with definitive formulas and a perfect art of swear words. If we cover up the poverty of his vocabulary at the beginning of his mandate, it is clear that he has turned his words into weapons that have led to pain.

Semiologist Cécile Alduy, professor of literature at Stanford University (California) and author of What They Really Say. The policy expressed in words (Seuil, 2017) deciphers the American President’s vision of the world through ten of his words or rhetorical procedures.

Trump gives a Manichean view of the world, where everything is black and white, and even hyper-black and hyper-white. It divides everything into hyperbolic and essentialized binary categories. There are unconditional worshipers (“fantastic”) and the others (“terrible”, “loser”), the good and the bad (“bad”).

Anyone who criticizes him suffers his anger, especially on Twitter, even if they are former supporters or associates like Omarosa Manigault Newman (former participant of The Apprentice, White House communications director until January 2018 – editor’s note). “Nasty” is one of the short, simple, effective adjectives that discredit critics of an arrow.

Trump mainly uses it against women (Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Meghan Markle, journalist April Ryan, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico), who betrays his misogyny: female politicians are systematically reduced to character traits emotional infantilization (“common” becomes with especially used for children – “mean girl”).

It responds to the cliché of the vengeful and irrational woman. Trump never responds to criticism of the merits, neither with a factual correction, as his administration has invented ‘alternative facts’, nor with a mea culpa, which would be a confession of weakness in his thought system, where it is imperative to constantly project a image of outperformance, masculinity, strength.

Loser

Trumpian cosmology is modeled on a reality show: the world is divided into “winners” and “losers.” It may seem primary or not very serious, but this division of society is fundamentally anchored in the American imagination, based on social Darwinism, and found in the management ideology of crank capitalism. Trump became a celebrity with the show The Apprentice, where he “kicked” or held the candidates and brutally knocked out the “losers”.

