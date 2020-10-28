PlayStation: promotions on consoles, accessories and games [Semana 28/10/20]

And we’re coming to the end of another month and as usual, the TudoCelular team has separated Sony’s best console and gaming promotions, saving you a ton of money to buy your new game. video or upgrade without scaring the pocket. In addition, we have collected incredible offers of titles of the most varied styles on the Playstation Store.

Keep in mind that the prices of games, consoles, and accessories are set by the producers and dealers, not Sony, and the prices and games on the list may change at any time without notice – follow the offers from the week to check for updates.

Now, without further ado, check out the list!