International

PlayStation: promotions on consoles, accessories and games [Semana 28/10/20]

rej October 28, 2020

And we’re coming to the end of another month and as usual, the TudoCelular team has separated Sony’s best console and gaming promotions, saving you a ton of money to buy your new game. video or upgrade without scaring the pocket. In addition, we have collected incredible offers of titles of the most varied styles on the Playstation Store.

Keep in mind that the prices of games, consoles, and accessories are set by the producers and dealers, not Sony, and the prices and games on the list may change at any time without notice – follow the offers from the week to check for updates.

Now, without further ado, check out the list!

rej

Related Articles

October 17, 2020
2

Tutoring Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 with Key Companies like – Kaplan, Fleet Tutors, Pearson, TutaPoint, ArborBridge, BenchPrep

October 9, 2020
7

Calcite Market : Showing Footprints For Strong Annual Sales To 2027 | Leading Players- Maruo Calcium Co., Nordkalk Corporation, Omya AG

October 15, 2020
6

Photoionization Detection Sensors and Detectors Market COVID 19 Size With an Impressive Double Size Digit Growth Rate by Top Key Players: Ion Science, MSA Safety, Drger Safty, Industrial Scientific,Honeywell Analytics (RAE Systems), etc

October 14, 2020
1

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market To 2020 – 2027 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast | Haifa Group, Yara International AS, ARAB POTASH

Close