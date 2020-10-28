Military Communication Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027 | Collins Aerospace; Lockheed Martin Corporation; L3 Technologies, Inc.; Saab AB

Military Communication Market report endows with all-inclusive knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what already subsists in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies which assists in planning strategies for industry with which it is possible to outdo the competitors. Unsurpassed and well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been used in the whole report for the purpose of forecasting, analysis and estimations. The Military Communication market research report makes businesses powerful whether it is large, medium or small for existing and succeeding in the market.

Military Communication Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 31.99 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased investments by the governments of various countries for the improvement and adoptions of innovative communication networks.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; ROHDE&SCHWARZ; ASELSAN A.Ş.; Viasat, Inc.; Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Rolta India Limited; Thales Group; Airbus S.A.S.; General Dynamics Corporation; Harris Corporation; Collins Aerospace; Lockheed Martin Corporation; L3 Technologies, Inc.; Saab AB; EID; QinetiQ; BAE Systems; Cobham plc; Raytheon Company; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Elbit Systems Ltd.; Inmarsat plc; Rheinmetall AG; Kongsberg Group; Leonardo S.p.A. and Iridium Communications Inc.

By Communication Type

Airborne

Air-Ground

Underwater

Ground-Based

Shipborne

By Component

Systems Satcom Systems Radio Systems Security Systems Communication Management Systems Radar & Sonar Systems

Services Consulting Testing & Integration Support & Maintenance



By Application

Command and Control

Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Routine Operations

Situational Awareness

Others Emergency Response Reconnaissance Emergency Medical Services



By End-User

Land Forces

Naval Forces

Air Forces

Global Military Communication Market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Curtiss-Wright Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Tactical Communications Group for approximately USD 50 million. This acquisition is expected to expand the operations and product capabilities.

In November 2018, United Technologies (UTC) announced that they had completed the acquisition of Rockwell Collins; Rockwell Collins will be integrated into their business operations and renamed as Collins Aerospace operating within UTC’s Aerospace Systems. This acquisition will enable in becoming the leading supplier and manufacturer of communication, surveillance and navigation technology to various aerospace organisations.

Rapid growth in demand for secure real-time transmission capabilities from the governments is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in requirement in replacing the outdated communication systems is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence and strictness of variety of standards depending on the different military region; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Issues in the operations and integration of these systems with existing military protocols is expected to restrain the market growth

