Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis of The Current and Emerging Trends, Industry Forecast, 2020-2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Medical Aesthetic Devices Market by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,” the global medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $9,235 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $17,992 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2017 to 2023. The dental implants segment accounted for more than one-third share of the total market in 2016.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Research has offered exhaustive analysis of Manufacturers, Suppliers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027.

The report provides revenue forecast with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market.

Key Findings of the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market:

The aesthetic implants segment accounted for three-fourths share of the total market in 2016.

The non-surgical segment accounted for a high CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Hospitals & clinics accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2022.

North America accounted for majority of the market share (two-fifths) in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of medial aesthetics, enhanced technological advancements, and development of novel products by key players. In addition, rise in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement rates, prevalence of congenital tooth and face deformities, and advanced healthcare infrastructure fuel the market growth.

Major Key Players: –

The major companies profiled in the report include Allergan PLC, Solta Medical Inc. (a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.), Syneron Medical Ltd., Cynosure Inc. (a division of Hologic, Inc.), Lumenis Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Alma Lasers Ltd. (acquired By Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.), GC Aesthetics plc, Sientra Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Dentsply Sirona Inc. (formerly DENTSPLY International Inc.).

Various strategies adopted by these companies to gain stronghold of the market include partnerships, collaborations, approvals, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and others

