Bravely Default 2, a Nintendo Switch exclusive postponed to February 2021

Through its social networks, Nintendo has just confirmed the postponement of Bravely Default 2, exclusive to Switch, to February 2021. The Japanese giant says that more development time is needed so that “this RPG experience is the best it can be” The game was announced at the 2019 Game Awards and is due to hit the market this year, although it doesn’t have a date announced.

Bravely Default 2 is the third title belonging to the Bravely saga, originating from the Nintendo 3DS. Developed by Square Enix, there are strong inspirations here from the Final Fantasy franchise, not only in the strong role of crystals in the lives of the characters and the plot, but also in the gameplay based on a working system. When defeating enemies, players are given asterisks, so they can then switch jobs if necessary.

In addition to the difficulties imposed by the pandemic, which has already been discussed by the developers of Square Enix, another factor that may have contributed to the delay in the launch is the feedback obtained by the company in a demo made available in March. Over 20,000 users have tried out the game suggesting improvements like adding difficulty levels, adjusting monster movement speed, redesigned interface and more. Check out all the planned changes in the following video: