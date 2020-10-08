Mega-Sena draw for R $ 100 million this Wednesday – Brazil Teams

Subscribe to our newsletter

SÃO PAULO, SP – With a bonus accumulated since September, Mega-Sena can pay up to R $ 100 million this Wednesday (7). Bets can be placed until 7 p.m. in lottery shops across the country and through the Loterias Caixa portal.

It is also possible to play via the Loterias Caixa application (available for users of the iOS platform). Caixa customers with access to online banking can place their bets on their personal computer, tablet or smartphone.

The last six-hit raffle was on September 5, when two bets each brought in over R $ 47 million.

Since then, the prize has accumulated and topped all amounts drawn since May, the second highest amount drawn of the year – when a single bet took R $ 101 million. In 2020, the record price came in February, when R $ 200 million was drawn.

According to Caixa, if a single winner wins the prize and applies the entire amount to the bank’s savings, in the first month, he will have an income of almost R $ 116,000.

To win the bet you must hit the six numbers drawn from the 60 available. It is also possible to win prizes by hitting four or five numbers.

The 2306 competition will take place from 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on television and on Loterias Caixa’s social networks (profile @LoteriasCAIXAOficial on Facebook and Caixa channel on Youtube).