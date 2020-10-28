Bayer even without Lars Bender and Palacios in Prague | Free press

Prague (AP) – Bundesliga soccer team Bayer Leverkusen will have to do without captain Lars Bender and midfielder Ezequiel Palacios in the Europa League second group game on Thursday (9 p.m. / Nitro and DAZN) at Slavia Prague.

Bender was substituted in the league game against FC Augsburg (3-1) with a neck injury, Palacios did not travel to the Czech Republic due to illness. “But he doesn’t have a crown. He tested negative twice, ”assured coach Peter Bosz.

The Dutchman still misses striker Patrik Schick and midfielder quarterback Charles Aranguiz due to muscle injuries. With them, Bosz does not expect a use in Sunday’s league game at SC Freiburg. With Bender and Palacios, there is already hope.

Since Bayer did not receive the long-term injuries Paulinho (cruciate ligament tear) and Santiago Arias (fibula fracture), Bosz’s options for the planned rotation are severely limited with a total of six injuries. Nevertheless, he wants to make the best use of it. “When you see the schedule, especially this week where we only have two days off twice, then you have to rotate,” said the 56-year-old: “We will too. It will be more than a player. ”

Candidates for an early probation opportunity are Aleksandar Dragovic as a replacement for Bender, domestic players Jonathan Tah and Kerem Demirbay, former national player Karim Bellarabi and U21 selection player Florian Wirtz, who recently retired in due to an injury to the abdominal muscles.

Leverkusen won the first group game 6-2 against OGC Nice, while Prague suffered a surprising 1: 3 opening loss to Israel at Hapoel Beer’Scheva.