PS Plus collection: discover the first games to enter the service catalog

The arrival of the PlayStation 5 in stores in several countries around the world is very near and with it new information continues to emerge regarding the next generation console and its games. We have already seen, for example, what will be the first game available for PS Plus subscribers on PS5.

Now the Japanese giant has also released the first list of games already known to gamers on PS4 that will be part of the PS Plus collection – Sony’s library of games similar to Xbox Game Pass.

In the list, you can find both games produced by Sony’s partner studios and released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 – and previously for the PS3 – and third-party studios.

Check out all the games that will now be part of the PS Plus collection:

Sony explained on its blog that the PS Plus Collection catalog will be exclusive to subscribers of the service on PlayStation 5. As a result, titles cannot be downloaded – at least not yet – by owners of PlayStation 4. In addition, gamers will be able to access the games for free during the entire period during which the subscription service is active. Therefore, if PS Plus is not renewed, access to the titles will be blocked.

The PS Plus collection will be available in several countries upon the arrival of the new generation console for each market. This means that the catalog will arrive on November 12 for players in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and, thereafter, only on November 19 for players. subscribers in Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa It is important to note that, according to the Japanese company, the PS Plus collection will not be available in China.

In addition to revealing which games will be available in the catalog, Sony explained that they will benefit from the more powerful hardware of the new generation. This includes faster load times and more consistent frame rates for some games.

It’s also worth mentioning that the list published above may vary from country to country and Sony has not detailed which games will be exclusive to which markets.

Our Detective TudoCelular column has already covered the services of Sony and Microsoft, which are the PS Plus collection and the Xbox Game Pass, respectively, and made a comparison between the two, so gamers can decide which service is more interesting.