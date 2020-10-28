AMD formalizes Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs with new RDNA 2 architecture

During an event organized in the afternoon of Wednesday (28), AMD presented its new video cards of the Radeon RX 6000 series. They are highlighted by the presence of the new RDNA 2 architecture.

In all, three models were announced: RX 6800, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT. TudoCelular has followed the event and shows you all the details below:

RDNA Architecture 2

The new RDNA 2 architecture arrives to further increase performance over the previous generation. According to AMD, the novelty offers a performance per Watt 50% higher than the first RDNA.

Growth was possible without having to change the lithography at 7 nm. The architecture also offers an Infinity cache with more than twice the bandwidth of AMD RDNA graphics cards.





In practice, performance also translates into practice, when games are played. Compared to the RX 5700 XT, GPUs with RDNA 2 can deliver, on average, twice as many frames per second.

Testing was performed with games like Battlefield V, DOOM Eternal, Forza Horizon 4, Resident Evil 3, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. AMD also promises to provide DirectX Ray Tracing and variable shading.





Models

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT





The first one announced was the Radeon RX 6800 XT. It comes with 72 compute units and a 2015 MHz game clock, with a boost of up to 2250 MHz. Infinity Cache is 128MB, while there is 300W of power and 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Compared to the main competitor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, the RX 6800 XT managed to achieve more FPS on most titles experienced in both 4K and 1440p.







AMD has also introduced new latency reduction technology which, in combination with Freesync and Radeon Boost, can decrease by up to 37% in Fortnite gaming, when played back in 4K resolution.

AMD Radeon RX 6800





The smallest card of the trio, the Radeon RX 6800 brings 60 compute units, a 1815 MHz game clock and a 2110 MHz boost clock. This model retains the 128MB Infinity Cache and 16GB GDDR6 memory of the XT variant. The power is 250 W.

This GPU was compared to the RTX 2080 Ti, from rival NVIDIA, and managed to take advantage of all ten games used, both in 4K and 1440p resolution, as you can see below:







AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT





Latest to be presented, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT follows virtually all parameters of the 6800 XT, such as Game Clock (2.015 MHz), Boost Clock (2250 MHz), Infinity Cache (128MB), power (300W) and memory (16 GB GDDR6).

The comparison was with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, against which it managed to win half of all titles experienced, in terms of frames per second at 4K resolution.





The RX 6900 XR also promises to extend the best performance per Watt of the RDNA 2 architecture to 65% higher than RDNA.

Rates and availability

Both Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT video cards will be available from November 18. The most sophisticated model, the Radeon RX 6900 XT, will not hit the international market until December 8. Check the prices:

AMD Radeon RX 6800: $ 579 (~ $ 1,320) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT: $ 649 (~ $ 3,720) AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: $ 999 (~ $ 5,725)

So what do you expect from AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards?