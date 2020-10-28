More accessible! Feiyutech Lana AK2000C, gimbal with touch screen for digital cameras

A leader in video stabilization technology, Feiyutech today announced its latest digital camera gimbal, the AK2000C. The model adopts the W7 pressure control algorithm, capable of quickly compensating for image vibration, ensuring video and photo recording without blur problems at an affordable price.

In addition to professional anti-vibration technology, the model has an OLED panel with touch technology to control various gimbal modes, such as timelapse, selfie mode, white balance control, exposure compensation and 360 ° panorama mode. The AK2000C was created for professional and amateur photographers, as well as videographers and vloggers.

The model has a long battery of seven hours, which requires only one hour of charging and the possibility of continuous charging. There is no need for a dedicated app to control the camera. The manufacturer also claims that the device is easy to use, which may attract new photography and filming enthusiasts.

It is capable of supporting up to 2.2kg between camera and lens and can be used with mirrorless cameras and lenses, such as Sony a7 III, FUJIFILM X-T3, Nikon Z7 and even DSLre models, such as the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. Modules are adjustable and have calibration arrows for easy registration.

Its construction is of aerospace aluminum alloy and weighs 1078g, and brings a sleek, small and portable design, with a pearly wood handle and a three-axis mechanical lock. In functions, the touchscreen allows almost complete control of the camera.

The Feiyutech AK2000C is available on Amazon and Feiyutech’s website for a suggested price of US $ 229 (R $ 1313).