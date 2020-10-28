Mexican drug traffickers will return for another season on Netflix

“Narcos: México” will have a third season on Netflix

The series maintains the tension of the original, telling a true story about the incidents in which many people lost their lives.

From February to October, the world changed and a lot has happened, including in the series universe. It took eight months to get official confirmation, but it was just revealed that Netflix has renewed “Narcos: Mexico” for a third season. The streaming platform did not reveal the reason for the delay in the renewal – which is usually announced a month or two after the premiere.

In addition to this announcement, it was revealed that Wagner Moura, best known for his role as Pablo Escobar in the original series, will direct two of the episodes of the new spinoff season. The new chapters will show the war that arises after the fall of Felix’s empire. The now independent cartels are struggling to survive, and violence is escalating along with a new generation of Mexicans.

Back, there are names like Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik or Alfonso Dosal. Félix Gallardo, played by Diego Luna, will not return for the new season.

The production tells the true story of the emergence of the drug cartel in Guadalajara in the 1980s, led by Félix, also known as El Padrino. The series moves from Colombia to Mexico to follow in the footsteps of this drug dealer who wants to build an empire out of the union of all the drug dealers in the country.

The first episodes of the season have aired weekly on AMC since October.