November PS Plus games coming out with a PS5 exclusive

One of the most anticipated moments for PlayStation 4 owners (and now future PlayStation 5 owners) is when Sony announces which games of the month will be on PS Plus.

Now, the wait is over and the Japanese company has already revealed which titles will be available for free download in its store for consoles. Unlike previous months – which religiously offered two games – November will offer three titles for free. Two of them will arrive for current generation users. The third will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and therefore will not see its cost removed for the PS4.

With this, PS Plus will make available, in November, the games “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” and “Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition” for PlayStation 4 and “Bugsnax” for PlayStation 5.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, Middle Earth: Shadow of War once again takes you into the iconic world of mages, orcs, and elves of JRR Tolkien. Pass behind enemy lines to train your army, conquer fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Discover how the Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with each enemy and follower, and face the full might of Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War will be free on the PS Store for subscribers from November 3-30, when the games will be renewed.

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Descend into the vast underworld of Hollownest to battle contaminated creatures and befriend bizarre insects. Unlock new skills and adapt your power packs to suit your playstyle to help you explore winding caves, ancient cities, and deadly ruins. Uncover the ancient history of a kingdom, face epic bosses that will challenge your combat skills and platforms as you strive to solve the mysteries buried in your heart.

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition can be downloaded for free from the PS Store starting November 3 and will be available until November 30.

Bugsnax

Take on the role of an investigative reporter who began exploring Snaktooth Island, home to the legendary creatures with bugs and snacks, Bugsnax. Discover, hunt and capture the 100 creatures while tracking and gathering the islanders.

Unlike PS4 games, Bugsnax will have a different free download schedule. The game will be available from November 12 and will be available for free download until January 4.

Vampyr and Need for Speed: Payback, which are the games of the month October, will be available for download on the PS Store until November 2.

It is important to remember that free access to games is only possible for PS Plus subscribers. Those without an active game subscription service plan must pay for the full value of each title.