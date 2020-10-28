HBL boss criticizes policy: “Symbolic decision” | Free press

Cologne (dpa) – The Handball Bundesliga (HBL) has no understanding for the politicians’ decision to no longer allow more spectators in professional sport for the entire month of November.

“It actually contradicts what we discussed with heads of the state chancellery last week,” HBL chief executive Frank Bohmann of the German news agency said. “The tenor was always clear: the sport has done its homework and does not contribute to the infection process.”

On Wednesday, however, the dpa learned from consultations between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister that the match would only be played without spectators until November. “We will seek dialogue again. New infections do not come from sporting events. From my point of view, it is a symbolic decision, ”criticized Bohmann.

Faced with the tense financial situation of many clubs, the boss of the HBL hopes that spectators will be able to replay in December at the latest. “Looking ahead to December, I hope that politics will make a decision based on facts.”