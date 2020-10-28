AMD officially buys Xilinx for $ 35 billion to serve new markets

In recent months, AMD has experienced exponential growth in the markets in which it operates, today it is already showing itself as a real threat to its biggest rival, Intel. Its chips are present in notebooks of the most varied performance levels, including Chromebooks, in addition to new generation consoles and obviously on desktops, where it has just taken the lead in performance.

Matches 27 oct.

Rumors 23 Oct

The company does not intend to stop there, and has therefore just formalized the purchase of Xilinx, confirming recent rumors. With this acquisition, AMD now has a strong presence in market segments where it had virtually no strength, such as artificial intelligence, data centers, edge computing (IoT) and cloud computing. In addition, the manufacturer is also taking another step towards a direct confrontation with Intel in all areas.

The acquisition of Xilinx is very interesting given its areas of intervention. While Intel, Nvidia, and AMD themselves produce so-called Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), or XICINX develops Field Programmable Door Arrays (FPGAs), or Programmable Door Arrays. , which in a very simplified way differ fundamentally in the absence of a specific function and allowing the user to program them for any use.

The deal was for a hefty $ 35 billion and will sell 74% of Xilinx’s shares to AMD, with the remainder remaining to the FPGA maker’s current shareholders. There was unanimous approval from the board of directors of both companies, leaving only Xilinx shareholders and regulators to agree to the terms.

The situation turns out to be quite similar to that of Nvidia, which made the largest transaction in the history of technology by acquiring ARM for no less than 40 billion US dollars and which is also awaiting regulatory approval. of the whole world. Unlike rival AMD, however, Nvidia’s intentions follow a somewhat reversed course, aimed at strengthening its presence in the markets it already operates.