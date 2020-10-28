Coronavirus: disease can cause cognitive effects similar to 10 years of aging

This Tuesday (27), an investigation revealed by experts from Imperial College London reveals that Covid-19 can impact the cognitive functions of infected patients equivalent to 10 years of brain aging, in more severe cases.

According to the project called the Great British Intelligence Exam, people who have recovered, even asymptomatic, have shown significant cognitive deficits. A total of 84,285 individuals were analyzed.

According to the researchers, the impacts were similar to a 10-year average decline in global performance, between 20 and 70 years. The professor of applied neuroimaging at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, said the effects could be short-term, in addition to requiring careful analysis.

“The participants’ cognitive function was not known before Covid-19, and the results do not reflect long-term recovery either. Any effect on cognition may be short term. “

Joanna wardlaw

Professor of Applied Neuroimaging at the University of Edinburgh

University College London medical imaging science professor Derek Hill also stressed caution in the assessment, due to the lack of results before contamination for comparison.

Despite this, the study shows a first step for further investigations into the cognitive effects generated by Covid-19 in those infected.

