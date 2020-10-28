AI OPS PLATFORM MARKET GLOBALLY GROW AT A CAGR OF 34.2% BY REVENUE DURING THE PERIOD 2019 – 2025

According to the new market research report “AI Ops Platform” By Component (Platforms And Services), Organization Size (Small And Mid-Size Companies And Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode (On Premises And Cloud), Application (Real-Time Analytics, Application Performance Management, Infrastructure Management, Network And Security Management), End User (Healthcare And Life Sciences, Retail And Consumer Goods, IT And Telecom, Government) Published By-Data Bridge Market Research

To grow in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this AI OPS PLATFORM market research report. The data and the information concerning the ICT industry are resulting from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027. The Global AI Ops Platform Market is expected to reach USD 18.51 billion by 2025 from USD 1.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

All the information supplied via this market report properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market share of major competitors on global level is studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into account in this AI OPS PLATFORM market research report. This market analysis report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for ict industry. Not to mention, this gathered data and information is represented very well in the AI OPS PLATFORM report with the help of graphs, charts or tables to simplify the flow for better user understanding.

Top brass Of AI Ops Platform Market

Micro Focus ,

CA Technologies ,

BMC Software, Inc. ,

Moogsoft, Citrix Systems, Inc.,

New Relic, Inc.,

Dynatrace LLC,

SolarWinds Worldwide,

LLC, Sumo Logic,

DeepMind Technologies Limited, iCarbonX, Next IT, Salesforce, ViSenze, AIBrain, ANKI., LogRhythm, Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Datadog, Cloudera, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and many more.

Global AI Ops Platform Market Geographic landscape

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Browse in-depth TOC on” AI Ops Platform”

144- Tables

64- Figures

220 – Pages

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing connectivity in the IT operations.

Growing demand for image recognition system.

It is used for growth of data, which increased the demand for analytics solutions.

Increasing government initiatives that boost the artificial intelligence in IT solutions.

Distortion due to virus attack to the system.

Research Methodology:Global AI Ops Platform Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Callor can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI Ops Platform Market are as follows:-

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

