Little wonder: DJI Mavic Mini 2 appears on unboxing videos ahead of launch

There has been a lot of speculation about a possible launch of a Mavic Mini 2 again in 2020 and now we have more information about the device even before it was presented by DJI. All thanks to a video where the drone appeared unboxing on YouTube.

The video was posted on the Our Beatific World channel where the drone appears in its retail box and the most interesting is that the box shows its name, which will be DJI Mini 2, abandoning Mavic, which is present in several other launches. brand, which may indicate that it will be a more accessible model, leaving more complete and expensive drones with the Mavic name.

According to the video, the drone weighs only 249 grams, a more than desired feature, as many countries require regulation of drones weighing more than 250 grams. The range of the DJI Mini 2 will be up to 10 km with a battery that can last up to 31 minutes.

Speaking of the camera, the drone is said to have the ability to shoot in 4K with 3-axis stabilization, but it lacks ActiveTrak, a feature found in DJI’s more advanced devices.

Sadly, more details have yet to be revealed, but it’s likely we’ll find out more about it when DJI officially launches, which shouldn’t be long in coming, after all of today’s unboxing. shows that everything is ready to be shown to the world.

