Ronaldo not in Juve squad for Barcelona game | Free press

Turin (AP) – Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the Juventus Turin squad in the Champions League home game against FC Barcelona after his coronavirus infection.

The Italian soccer champions published their roster hours before the match (9 p.m.), including via Twitter. Obviously, the hoped-for negative outcome did not materialize, even when Ronaldo announced via Instagram: “I feel great and healthy.”

“We are awaiting the result of the test,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said the day before. The meeting with the other big football superstar Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona does not take place in the second game of the two teams in the group stage. It would have been the first duel between the two since Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018. Juventus and Barcelona each won their opener in Group G.

According to the Corona regulations of the European Football Union, the player must submit a negative test at least 24 hours before kick-off in order to be used. Ronaldo was diagnosed with a corona infection on October 13 while staying with the national team. Since then, the star striker has been in isolation and has already missed two league matches and the first in the premier class away from Dynamo Kiev (2-0).