Tinder releases Vdeo Chat feature to users around the world

Update (28/10/2020)

In July, the Tinder app began testing the video chat feature, which allows users to chat via video calls directly from the app. The feature has started rolling out gradually to selected users in certain countries around the world, such as the United States, Brazil, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Peru and Chile.

Now, after a few months of testing, the developer of the app has started to widely distribute the feature to users around the world. With this, when updating the app to the latest available version, it is possible to release the video calling feature in Tinder.

We are very happy to announce that our video chat feature is being launched in our global community after receiving positive feedback from our members who have had early access. We’re confident that the video calling offers members a more authentic way to test the chemistry they have with their match before making the decision to continue the conversation.

The company explains that the feature was developed by the app’s trust and security team and stresses that users will have complete control over the features along the way. Just as it was when it was partially released, video chat will only be possible when both parties of the chat enable the video chat option. Likewise, users can turn off the feature at any time, if they wish.

At the end of each call, users will also be able to rate the service provided and will also have the option to report any type of inappropriate behavior if necessary.

Original text (07/08/2020)

Tinder begins launching video calling feature worldwide

In May, Match – developer of the Tinder app – announced that it was testing the release of a video calling feature directly through the “Face to Face” app. Now it looks like the feature will finally be released in practice for users of the service in various places around the world.

Initially, the service reaches four US states, namely Virginia, Illinois, Georgia and Colorado and countries like Brazil, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Vietnam , Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Peru and Chile. However, it is important to mention that – at first, not all users of these locations will receive the functionality.

The company also explained how the service will be activated in the conversation. The icon to start the video will not appear immediately when the chat is opened. Instead, it will wait for the “release” of both users. When one of them feels ready for a video chat, he can click on the option to release the function, but he must wait for the other participant to do the same.

Only after the two versions of the video call function will the cat receive the icon to initiate the call. Match also points out that neither side will know that the other has released the video feature until both have done so. This way, no user will feel pressured to activate the feature until they finally feel comfortable.

After each Face to Face, users will be able to rate the service and also have the option to report to the person they spoke with if they showed inappropriate behavior.

The company also stressed that conversations should be kept “clean” without nudity or sexual content during the call, but did not detail how it might intervene in every call, if any sexual content is detected – whether consented or no.

Match also explained that he has been thinking about including this feature since last year, but he has not seen the need to release this feature until now, but that has changed due to the period of social detachment due to the new coronavirus.

