Global Functional Apparel Market Insights & Opportunity Evaluation, 2020-2026 | Adidas, PUMA, Reebok, Asics Corporation, Jockey International, Umbro, Russell Brands, LLC.

Market highlights

Functional apparel market to surpass USD XX Billion by 2026, which is valued at XX billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. According to the report, the world’s demand is characterized by rising demand for better output to protect people against heat, rain, wind and snow. Furthermore, growing people’s health consciousness and a growing inclination to workouts that help combat various diseases are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Functional apparels are those which, besides just their aesthetics and simple wearer safety, feature and perform diverse uses. Various functional clothing styles are available on the market including athletic clothing, laboratory clothing, sports clothing, and medicinal clothing. Most customers find activewear comfortable and durable, due to the type of material used in designing such clothing or footwear.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Regions

Asia Pacific was the largest market accounting for XX% of total market volume share in 2019. Asia Pacific led the global market for biodegradable mulch films with XX% of the overall demand in 2019. With fast industrialization and urbanization, The Asia-Pacific functional clothing market is expected to be raising significantly as the perception of healthy lifestyles increases. Furthermore, the growing rate of young people’s participation in different sports boosts the demand for sportswear which in turn is anticipated to promote regional market growth. A strong production base, raw material availability and cheaper labor would create attractive opportunity to broaden the target market in the region. Moreover, regional demand for functional apparels in European countries is also expected to increase as rising health consciousness and balanced workout culture among people of countries like Germany, United Kingdom, Brazil, etc for a healthy lifestyle is creating more demand for functional apparel like sports and other professional clothing.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Nike, Adidas, PUMA, Reebok, Asics Corporation, Jockey International, Umbro, Russell Brands, LLC., Under Armor, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren, Amer Sports, Other prominent players includes its basic information like legal name, website, headquarters, its market position, historical background and top 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization/revenue along with contact information. Each player/manufacturer revenue figures, growth rate and gross profit margin is provided in easy to understand tabular format for past 5 years and a separate section on recent development like mergers, acquisition or any new product/service launch etc.

Functional Apparel Market Segments:

By Product type:

Protective Clothing

Sportswear

Active Wear

Others

By Distribution channel:

Online

Offline

Global Functional Apparel Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Surging demand for active apparel

Functional clothing is also becoming increasingly important in the global market due to development in technology and the desire for people for enhanced results. Changing people’s lifestyles and an increasing desire to use active clothing are also anticipated to fuel demand for functional clothing in recent years.

Restraints

High cost

A significant constraining factor on the market is the high price of clothes because of the use of advanced technologies to make the apparel lightweight and durable. In addition, over the next few years, product duplicity and availability of a counterfeit products, which lowers the actual brand’s consumer demand, will be a limiting factor in the global consumer.

