Disposable Gloves Market in India Huge Demand in COVID-19: Regional Outlook, Trends, Key Companies Profile, CAGR and Forecast to 2027

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Disposable gloves are widely used in the healthcare and food industries for protection from infections. It acts as a barrier between users and contaminations as well as infectious diseases. The disposable gloves are used in various sectors such as medical, dental, food, chemical, oil & gas, and other industries for preventing cross-contamination. These gloves exhibit outstanding strength, dexterity, and comfort. In addition, these gloves provide chemical resistance and good grip to the users.

The India disposable gloves market was valued at $303 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $760 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for more than two-fifth of the total market share in 2017.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5126

The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the Disposable gloves market.

India disposable gloves market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in awareness & concern of safety & hygiene among the population as well as growth in the number of end users. In addition, development of novel approaches and technological advancements further supplement the growth of the India disposable gloves market. However, less number of manufacturing plants and less production capacity in the country are expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the growth in the healthcare sector and increase in healthcare expenditure are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Based on product, the market is classified into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The neoprene segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these gloves have wide usages in medical and non-medical industries. Neoprene gloves are ideally used in the field of agriculture, chemical, cleaning, oil & petrol refining, and cleaning & maintenance. These gloves are resistant to chemicals and more durable than the natural rubber gloves.

Based on the form of disposable gloves, the market is bifurcated into powdered disposable gloves and non-powdered disposable gloves. The powdered disposable gloves segment holds the highest revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period as these gloves contain powder as a lubricant that makes them non-sticky and they are easily available at an affordable cost in the Indian market.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5126

The Major Key Players Are:

Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Gloveon), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Semperit AG Holding, Medline Industries, Inc., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., RFB Latex Limited, Primus Gloves Private Limited, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

The other players operating in this market include:

Sara Healthcare P Ltd., Vijayalakshmi Health & Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Dahanu Rubber Gloves Manufacturing Co., Safeshield India Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and 3p India.

Key Findings of the India Disposable Gloves Market:

Based on form, the non-powdered disposable gloves segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Depending on application, the medical segment by volume was the major contributor in 2017, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online store segment is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of volume, wholesaling & direct selling segment holds the highest share in 2017, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com