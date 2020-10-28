“Transplant” is the new series for those who miss a good doctor’s drama

Canada has shown signs of vitality on television. And there’s a new series to test it out, about to hit Fox Life.

Since “Emergency Service”, the intense and dramatic daily life of a hospital has become a genre for countless fans. Series like “Dr. House ”and“ Grey’s Anatomy ”followed the success of the project that launched George Clooney. But there is a new production that wants to reserve its space.

“Transplant” is the new series from Fox Life and, in addition to the intense hospital life, it also has a story of struggle, immigration and integration into a new world as a backdrop.

Hamza Haq is the protagonist of this Canadian production. At 29, he was already designated as one of the names to be taken into account in the future of television fiction in his country. And “Transplant” is your biggest challenge yet.

In addition to acting, the actor has proven to be a small company of nations in one person. The son of Pakistani parents, he was born in Saudi Arabia and moved with his family to Canada at the age of nine. He once played an Indian on screen and now he will make a Syrian doctor trying to adjust to a new reality.

In “Transplant,” Hamza Haq plays Bashir Hamed, a doctor used to saving lives in emergencies who was forced to flee his war-torn country. In Canada, you will encounter a whole new world of obstacles as you attempt to resume your vocation.

In the series, Bashir and his younger sister arrive in Toronto as refugees. The doctor resumes his possible life working in an uncle’s restaurant, but a big accident, with a van breaking into the restaurant, becomes an opportunity to show off his skills.

Two brothers in a new country.

One of the injured in the crash is a doctor he had met and who had never given him a job before, Jed Bishop, played by John Hannah, the Batiatus of “Spartacus”. Saving Bishop, the young Syrian doctor paves the way for his return to the halls of a hospital. The dream of becoming a doctor in a new country, however, is harder than you might think. And you really have to start from scratch and prove everything worth it.

In addition to the family side, Bashir has the opportunity to find a whole new team that struggles every day to save lives. We already know the premise, with all we can expect from relationships and rivalries.

In a year when Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” won the Emmy for Best Comedy Series (among so many other awards), “Transplant” follows the turn of showing off what’s worth it in front of fans. the commotion of the hospital.

The first season of “Transplant” has 13 episodes, all of which are about an hour long. Fox Life begins this Wednesday, October 28 to transmit this story, from 10 pm.