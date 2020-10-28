Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market in ASEAN to Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to monitor a patients blood pressure prior to or during patient care. BP monitoring devices automatically obtain and record the blood pressure at certain intervals, using the direct or indirect method of determining pressure. The advent of digital monitoring devices has enabled the patients to monitor their blood pressure precisely even at home, or at the site of medical emergency. In addition, factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in inclination toward home monitoring, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases that include cardiovascular disorders and obesity, are expected to drive the market.

The ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at $31.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $53.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. Based on product, the digital BP monitors accounted for half of the total market share in 2017.

The market report includes a detailed analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the blood pressure monitoring devices market. Over the course of 2019–2027, the market is expected to show significant growth. However, the recent Covid-19 outbreak is likely to affect some of the business operations. The report includes an analysis of how Covid-19 has and will affect the industry, studying reliable sources, interviews of experts, and annual reports of the major market players. The report includes major drivers, restraints, and opportunities within the blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Based on product, the digital BP monitors segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that these devices are compact, convenient, easy to use, eliminate chances of human error and provide accurate results.

Malaysia was the leading revenue contributor to the ASEAN market in 2017, owing to increase in healthcare investments by leading manufacturers including Omron Corporation, GE Healthcare & others, and government initiatives toward spreading awareness in the country regarding hypertension. Indonesia is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and obesity.

The Major Key Players Are:

A&D Company, limited, Contec Medical Systems Co. ltd., GE Healthcare, Hill Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Omron Corporation, Smiths Group Plc., and Halma PLC.

Key Findings of the ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market:

Based on product, the digital BP monitors segment dominated the ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

The ambulatory BP monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% (in terms of volume) from 2018 to 2025.

Malaysia generated the highest revenue in the ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market in 2017, accounting for one-fourth of the market share.

Indonesia is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

