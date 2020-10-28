Huawei Nova 8 certified with 66W charger and SE rear passes on Geekbench

After checking here what news could come soon regarding Huawei’s Nova 8 line, which includes the appearance of possible renders and hardware of the Nova 8 SE and now more information related to the on-board assembly and the battery of family.

Starting with the news, we have that the devices from the Huawei Nova 8 family have been officially approved in the 3C, which are identified as JSC-AN00 (Nova 8 SE) and JSC-TN00 (Nova 8 Pro), revealing that the two will support 66W fast charging. .

In the certification (image below), it is possible to observe that the charger offered in the device will be the HW-110600C00, the same model offered in the main version of the brand, the Huawei Mate 40.

With this, it is expected that all versions of the device (it should be remembered that eventually we will also have the “standard” version, called just the Nova 8) will have the same support for fast charging, thus guaranteeing less time plugged into the outlet.





Effectively switching to the material that we can see on the Huawei Nova 8 SE, we have to pass it through the Geekbench app under the same identification as that seen on the 3C (JSC-AN00), thus delivering the set as well as the we can wait on board.

The most relevant detail in this regard is that we have confirmed the inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, which has a product name identified as (MT6853V), something that had already been anticipated, and at least a version with 8 GB of RAM is still expected.





Thanks to this bet, the Huawei Nova 8 SE (and the other devices in the range) should support 5G connectivity by default, bringing on board the chipset signed by MediaTek, which reduces the pressure on the production of HiSilicon proprietary chipsets. .

Among other information speculated for this device, we know that it will eventually bring a 6.53-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution and a built-in digital player, in addition to a U-shaped notch to house the camera. 16MP. at the rear, 4 cameras are expected to be offered, the primary being 64MP, the secondary 8MP and two more 2MP. As for the battery, it is expected to bring at least 3800 mAh.