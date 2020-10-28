OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro start receiving the third open beta of OxygenOS 11

A few weeks ago, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users received OxygenOS 11, the new version of the Chinese company’s custom interface based on Android 11.

These are the first phones outside of the Pixel line to receive the update to the latest version of the operating system from Google and users of these phones can now download and install the third open public beta released by the manufacturer.

This release comes with several improvements for smartphones, both in the form of adding features and fixing known bugs from previous previews. Additionally, when installing OxygenOS 11 on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, users will also have updated the Google security package for the month of October.

As for the improvements, OxygenOS 11 fixed the low probability error of Zen mode, in addition, system stability and sleep mode have also been improved with the new software version. The feature additions are due to the Always On ambient view and animation effects optimized to provide a smoother unlocking experience.

The open public beta of OxygenOS is, as the name suggests, free for any user to download and update. To do this, simply sign up for the OnePlus Open Beta program and follow the necessary download instructions.

Those who have already installed the second beta version only need to go to Settings> System> System Updates to download the new version. It is important to mention, however, that it is necessary to have at least 3 GB of free storage to install the software in either case.

Updates to the open public beta bring a previous version of the software to mobile phones, so it may contain unidentified bugs in the development phase as well. Therefore, it is not recommended to update it on main-use devices. It is also recommended that you back up files before each update.