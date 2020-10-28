RED EAGLE G-MASTER Gaming Monitors, IIyama Announces G2466HSU and GB3266QSU

Red Eagle G-MASTER G2466HSU-B1

Author: Pascal P. In Monitors 10/28/2020

IIyama is expanding its range of G-Master monitors with two new Red Eagle references, the 24-inch FHD G2466HSU and the 32-inch QHD GB3266QSU. In both cases we have curved solutions.

The FHD G2466HSU has a 24-inch VA panel with a radius of curvature of 1500 R versus 1800 R for the 32-inch QHD GB3266QSU. According to the manufacturer, this shape enables more peripheral vision and thus deeper immersion without distortion. We’re getting support for FreeSync Premium technology again.

FHD G2466HSU and QHD GB3266QSU

The G2466HSU offers a refresh rate of 165 Hz versus 144 Hz for the 32-inch model. Both monitors offer a response time of 1 ms, while the adaptive synchronization allows the vertical refresh rate to be dynamically adjusted to the picture card frame rate.

Black Tuner technology To improve visibility in shaded areas. The device has HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a headphone jack and a USB hub.

RED EAGLE G-MASTER GB3266QSU-B1RED EAGLE G-MASTER G2466HSU-B1Diagonal31.5 ″, 80 cmPanelVA LED, matt finishCurved1800RNative resolution2560 x 1440 @ 144Hz (3.7 megapixel WQHD) Aspect ratio (MPRT) 1 ms View from zone horizontal / vertical: 178 ° / 178 °, right / left: 89 ° / 89 °, up / down: 89 ° / 89 ° Color support 16.7 ml (sRGB: 96%, NTSC: 72%) Horizontal Sync30 – 225 kHzVertical Sync48 – 144 Hz More visible Area W x H697.3 x 392.3 mm, 27.5 x 15.4 inches, pixel pitch 0.272 mm, color matt, diagonal 23.6 inches, 60 cm panelVA LED, matt finishCurved1500RNative resolution1920 x 1080 @ 165Hz (2.1 megapixel Full HD 9Bightness) Asp / m² typicalStatic contrast3000: 1 typicalExtended contrast80M: 1Reaction time (MPRT) 1msZone display horizontal / vertical: 178 ° / 178 °, right / left: 89 ° / 89 °, top / bottom: 89 ° / 89 ° color support 16.7 mlnHorizontal Sync30 – 184 kHzVertical Sync40 – 165 Hz Visible area W x H521.39 x 293.28 mm, 20.5 x 11.5 inches pixel pitch 0 , 271 mm color mat te, ROTER ADLER G-MASTER G2466HSU-B1 ROTER ADLER G-MASTER GB3266QSU-B1 2020-10-28