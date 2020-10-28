Atherectomy Device Market: Global Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2027

Atherectomy is a minimally invasive endovascular surgery for removal of atherosclerotic plaque from affected arteries. Atherectomy devices help and assist the atherectomyprocedure for cleaning the clogged arteries majorly calcium deposits. These devices are of four types namely; rotational, orbital, directional, and laser. Atherectomy involves using a catheterwith a sharp blade for cutting, sanding, shaving, or vaporizing atherosclerotic plaque from the arteries. This procedure is mainly used in treating peripheral and coronaryarterial disease as an alternative to angioplasty. This procedure has advantages over conventional procedures as it treats complex lesions, less dissection,and acute occlusion and reduces restenosis rate in humans.

Atherectomy Device Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading market players Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Avinger, Inc., Spectranetics Corporation (Philips Holding USA Inc.), Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott Laboratories), Straub Medical AG, Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc., Volcano Corporation, and Terumo Corporation, others provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Atherectomy Device Market:

Atherectomy Device Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.

Atherectomy Device Market Segmentation:

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Atherectomy Device market. Key segments analyzed in the research,

By Product

Directional Atherectomy Systems

Orbital Atherectomy Systems

Photo-Ablative (Laser) Atherectomy Systems

Rotational Atherectomy Systems

By Application

Peripheral Vascular Applications

Cardiovascular Applications

Neurovascular Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Others

and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

Atherectomy Device Market Regional Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

