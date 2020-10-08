Ayurveda Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2020 | Players Profiled Emami Group, Vicco Laboratories, Patanjali Ayurved, Baidyanath Group

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Ayurveda Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ayurvedamarket.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Ayurveda Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Definition:

Ayurveda is the oldest healing science originated in India more than 5,000 years ago. It emphasizes good health and prevention and treatment of illness through lifestyle practices such as massage, meditation, yoga, and dietary changes and the use of herbal remedies. According to this, the five elements of nature (Space, Air, Fire, Water and Earth) combine in the body as three components known as Vatta, Pitta, and Kapha. Ayurveda works on balancing these doshas to be required for optimal health. It can be used to maintain health, reduce stress, and improve flexibility, strength, and stamina. The Indian Government set up AYUSH ministry to promote Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine while the indian council of medical research is conducting molecular-based studies to validate the efficacy of Ayurveda medicines

Major Players in This Report Include,

Emami Group (India), Vicco Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. (India), Baidyanath Group (India), Dabur (India), Hamdard (Wakf) Laboratories (India), Charak Pharma (India), Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd. (India), Elzac Herbals (India) and The Himalaya Drug Company (India)

Market Drivers

Increasing Acceptance of Ayurveda Treatment Worldwide

Effective Treatment without Any Side Effects of the Medicines

Increased Investment of Large Players in the Market

RIse in the Promotional Activities by Manufacturers of Ayurvedic Products

Market Trend

Shifting of Consumers toward Ayurvedic Treatment

Increasing Focus of Consumers on Preventive Healthcare

Restraints

Lack of Scientific Validation for Ayurveda Treatments

Availability of Alternative Treatments in the Market

Opportunities

Growing Ayurveda Industry Worldwide

Rise in the E-commerce Industry

Increasing Online Demand for Ayurvedic Products

Challenges

Less Awareness in Western Countries

Lack of Availability of the Skilled Professionals

Ayurveda Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments.

Each competitor/company profiled in the study includes:

* Company Profile * Main Business Information * SWOT Analysis * Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin * %Market Share

The Ayurveda Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Gastrointestinal Diseases, Cardiac Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Psychological Disorders, Movement Disorders, Others), Treatment (Vamana, Virechana, Nasyam, Vasthy), Form (Herbal, Herbomineral, Mineral), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), End-user (Ayurveda Centres, Hospitals, Clinics, Others)

Geographically World Ayurveda markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Ayurveda markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Ayurveda Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

