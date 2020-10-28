The secrets of the iPhone 12? MagSafe may have a hidden function not mentioned by Apple

The iPhone 12 was announced on October 13 with MagSafe, a wireless connection via magnets that allow the use of accessories and wireless charging in the cell phone. However, Apple has not commented on the reverse charge capability, present in famous cellphones like the Huawei Mate 40, announced a few days ago.

The point is, wireless charging isn’t new to iPhones, the 2019 line already had the functionality, but charging wasn’t there either. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman points out that an FCC certification can prove otherwise.

According to FCC certification, the iPhone 12 uses a “360 kHz charging function” using Qi technology, which is the same as that used in other cell phones with reverse charging.

This technology was not mentioned by Apple and can be used to charge other accessories, like a new generation of AirPods, according to Gurman, who further specifies that the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 3 are expected to launch in March and in the second half of 2021, respectively.

