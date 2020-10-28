James McAvoy doesn’t have a line or knows what’s going to happen in his next movie

The actor will have to improvise and investigate alone in “The Son”.

The actor has a new challenge to take up.

Sometimes the best scenes in a movie are based on the actor’s impromptu work. But in his next role, James McAvoy will be forced to take this art to another level. “My Son” is a remake of the French film “Mon Boy”, which will feature the Scottish actor as the main character of the plot. The production has a well-defined story, but not a script. Which means that the actor will have to improvise his lines.

The story follows the path of a desperate man who will do anything to find answers to the whereabouts of his son. The idea, however, is not just to have no lines.

Knowing only the basic details of the “My Son” story, McAvoy will be a sort of investigator on his own, forced to draw conclusions from future clues while continuing his research.

In the original film, from 2017, Guillaume Canet played this role. Christian Carion will remain director of the project. Which means, with the same story skeleton, you can have two movies with clear differences between them.

The idea of ​​having McAvoy without predefined lines and discovery aims to convey real tension to the character, a welcome ingredient for a thriller. Still without a release date, “My Son” will certainly be a different challenge for the famous 41-year-old actor.