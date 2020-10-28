Brushless DC Motors Market : Research Analysis, Strategies, Business Plan, Revenue & forecast by 2026

The industrial machinery segment is projected to generate the highest market revenue during the forecast period, owing to increased installation in the automation industry.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Brushless DC Motors Market by Type (Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors and Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors) and End User (Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Healthcare, HVAC industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.” As per the report, the global brushless DC motors industry garnered $34.15 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $71.94 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Brushless DC motors are rapidly replacing brushed DC motors because of various advantages, such as compactness, higher operating speeds, less maintenance, better torque-to-weight ratios, and less electrical noise, These motors are used in specific applications and their growth is directly dependent on the growth of their respective applications in a wide range of industries.

Based on rotor type, the inner rotor brushless DC motors segment will account for the major share in the global brushless DC motors market in 2018, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to contribute the highest share during the forecast period. This is due to rising trend toward automation and technical improvements in industrial robots.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2018 to 2026, owing to the availability of raw materials, population growth, rise in industrialization, improved standard of living, and economical labor in countries like Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2018, the inner rotor segment dominated the global brushless DC motors market, in terms of revenue.

The industrial machinery segment is expected to be the largest customer for the brushless DC motors market players globally.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be one of the most dominant regions and is expected to witness a high growth rate during the brushless DC motors market forecast period.

